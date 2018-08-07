Sandy Spring Bank Sells 795 Shares of Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 437,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,439,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 3,502,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,803,000 after purchasing an additional 404,135 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 299,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,453,000 after purchasing an additional 143,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $816,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Baxter International from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Baxter International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

In related news, SVP Scott Pleau sold 27,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $2,000,883.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,495.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brik V. Eyre sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $1,411,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,565.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,477 shares of company stock valued at $6,486,117 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $72.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $59.36 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The company has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Baxter International had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

