Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) Holdings Lifted by Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 392.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246,100 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,100 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $10,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Bracewell sold 32,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $1,395,021.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,323,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Michael sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $122,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,037.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,863 shares of company stock worth $3,658,276 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp opened at $39.31 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.75. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.41 and a 1 year high of $43.87.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $79.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.12 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. equities analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SASR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.20.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC markets. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

