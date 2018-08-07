salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Shares Bought by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,507 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $15,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 249.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 14,044 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,328,925 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $726,866,000 after purchasing an additional 98,481 shares during the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 553,310 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $75,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 307,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $41,911,000 after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com stock opened at $141.04 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $87.26 and a 12 month high of $149.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $103.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.10, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.11.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, Vice Chairman Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.80, for a total transaction of $1,268,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $40,681.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,463.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,497,980 and sold 602,400 shares worth $81,417,878. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.23.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

