salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) CEO Sells $702,200.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total transaction of $702,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 1st, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.69, for a total transaction of $693,450.00.

On Friday, July 27th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $725,000.00.

On Monday, July 30th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $1,421,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 25th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total transaction of $740,350.00.

On Monday, July 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.86, for a total transaction of $734,300.00.

On Friday, July 20th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $735,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 18th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.87, for a total transaction of $1,468,700.00.

On Monday, July 16th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.34, for a total transaction of $1,473,400.00.

On Thursday, July 12th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $1,459,100.00.

On Monday, July 9th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $705,350.00.

salesforce.com opened at $141.04 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.99, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.11. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $87.26 and a 12 month high of $149.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 64.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 353.9% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 91.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 95.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $194,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.23.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

