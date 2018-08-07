SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.48 EPS

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $1.48, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE traded down $2.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.82. The company had a trading volume of 30,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,033. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 2.88. SAGE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $59.57 and a twelve month high of $195.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $198.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.19.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).

