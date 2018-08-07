Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 4,450 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 3.7% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $42,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 26.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,709,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,216,549,000 after buying an additional 2,450,531 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,664,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $845,038,000 after buying an additional 45,800 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,004,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,760,000 after buying an additional 872,103 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,111,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,071,000 after buying an additional 176,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,090,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,075,000 after buying an additional 28,086 shares in the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.64.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $113.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $79.60 and a one year high of $120.75. The company has a market cap of $109.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 46.80% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.94%.

In other news, insider Niels Anderskouv sold 102,595 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $11,295,709.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,588.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen A. Anderson sold 25,318 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $2,824,222.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,117.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,802 shares of company stock worth $22,149,306. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

