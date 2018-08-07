Sadoff Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $10,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 17.5% during the second quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 126,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 57.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ED. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Howard Weil began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.45.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $78.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.06. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 8.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.93%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,600 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.