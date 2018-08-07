Sadoff Investment Management LLC Has $32.35 Million Stake in Masco Corp (MAS)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC cut its position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 864,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the quarter. Masco comprises 2.8% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $32,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 671,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 53,813 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 322,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after purchasing an additional 42,076 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 12,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apertura Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

MAS opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. Masco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.79 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Masco had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 490.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

MAS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.45 to $35.79 in a report on Monday, May 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.76.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

