Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $166.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.90 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 39.69% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $22.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “$21.91” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of March 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 515 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 380 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 89 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 24 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), five assets held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 21 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 15 other loans), 13 preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

