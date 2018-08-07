Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter.
Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $166.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.90 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 39.69% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ SBRA opened at $22.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79.
Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile
As of March 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 515 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 380 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 89 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 24 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), five assets held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 21 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 15 other loans), 13 preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.
