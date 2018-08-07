RWC Asset Management LLP Sells 35,756 Shares of Walmart Inc (WMT)

RWC Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,286 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 35,756 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $1,577,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 7.2% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 26,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 110,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Walmart by 19.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 339,476 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,203,000 after acquiring an additional 56,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT opened at $89.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $109.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $122.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 510,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $42,480,752.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,144,427. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,499,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $127,228,052.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,684,498.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,792,256 shares of company stock worth $740,486,626 in the last 90 days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morningstar set a $90.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.53.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.