RWC Asset Management LLP Sells 35,756 Shares of Walmart Inc (WMT)

RWC Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,286 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 35,756 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $1,577,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 7.2% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 26,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 110,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Walmart by 19.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 339,476 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,203,000 after acquiring an additional 56,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.75% of the company’s stock.
WMT opened at $89.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $109.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52.
In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 510,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $42,480,752.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,144,427. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,499,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $127,228,052.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,684,498.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,792,256 shares of company stock worth $740,486,626 in the last 90 days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morningstar set a $90.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.53.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.
