Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A (RUSHA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.92. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RUSHA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $43.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.16. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A has a one year low of $37.95 and a one year high of $55.40. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 51,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 118,269 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 34,455 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $854,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 330,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,357,000 after purchasing an additional 50,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

