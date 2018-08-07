Rupaya Trading 52.7% Lower This Week (RUPX)

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Rupaya has a total market cap of $936,690.00 and approximately $5,831.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rupaya has traded 52.7% lower against the US dollar. One Rupaya coin can currently be bought for about $0.0291 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptohub.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00066089 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001690 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17,374.45 or 2.50000001 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000154 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009413 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000055 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00079999 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001516 BTC.

About Rupaya

RUPX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 32,213,947 coins. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rupaya is www.rupayacoin.org

Buying and Selling Rupaya

Rupaya can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

