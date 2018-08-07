RTI Surgical (RTIX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $5.25 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “RTI Surgical Inc. is a surgical implant company. Its implants are used in sports medicine, general surgery, spine, orthopedic, trauma and cardiothoracic procedures. RTI Surgical Inc., formerly known as RTI Biologics, Inc., is headquartered in Alachua, Fla. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd.

Shares of RTI Surgical traded up $0.05, hitting $4.65, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,277. RTI Surgical has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $291.77 million, a PE ratio of 93.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. RTI Surgical had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.09 million. analysts expect that RTI Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTIX. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in RTI Surgical by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 591,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 298,508 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in RTI Surgical during the first quarter worth about $892,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in RTI Surgical by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,427,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,366,000 after acquiring an additional 160,134 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RTI Surgical during the first quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in RTI Surgical by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 209,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 113,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

RTI Surgical Company Profile

RTI Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

