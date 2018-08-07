RSGPcoin Trading Down 31.6% Over Last 7 Days (RSGP)

RSGPcoin (CURRENCY:RSGP) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One RSGPcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $6.75 or 0.00100025 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, RSGPcoin has traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar. RSGPcoin has a total market capitalization of $11,687.00 and $0.00 worth of RSGPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Jiyo (JIYO) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000109 BTC.

RSGPcoin Profile

RSGPcoin (RSGP) is a coin. RSGPcoin’s total supply is 2,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,731 coins. The official website for RSGPcoin is rsgpcoin.com . RSGPcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsgpcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

RSGPcoin Coin Trading

RSGPcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSGPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSGPcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSGPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

