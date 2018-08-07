Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

RCL opened at $112.42 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $101.20 and a twelve month high of $135.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.30. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $2,164,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 859,337 shares in the company, valued at $92,997,450.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at about $137,973,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at about $38,814,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9,532.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 271,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 268,234 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,469,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,050,000 after buying an additional 234,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 111.1% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 380,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,785,000 after buying an additional 200,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

