Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $25,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth about $110,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth about $164,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises opened at $111.69 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12 month low of $101.20 and a 12 month high of $135.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.30. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $2,164,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 859,337 shares in the company, valued at $92,997,450.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

