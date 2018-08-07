Royal Bank of Canada Sells 16,258 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,258 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 193.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 42,917 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 331.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 505,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after purchasing an additional 388,480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 372.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 77,937 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $640,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SGMO. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.09 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 270.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, VP Edward R. Conner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $83,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $391,450. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.