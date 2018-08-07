Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,362 Shares of DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in DCT Industrial Trust Inc (NYSE:DCT) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in DCT Industrial Trust were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in DCT Industrial Trust during the first quarter worth about $102,083,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCT Industrial Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,175,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 466.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 434,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,455,000 after purchasing an additional 357,712 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 36.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 778,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,868,000 after purchasing an additional 206,420 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,864,000 after purchasing an additional 153,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Get DCT Industrial Trust alerts:

Shares of DCT Industrial Trust stock opened at $68.05 on Monday. DCT Industrial Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $52.58 and a 52-week high of $68.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.83.

DCT Industrial Trust (NYSE:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.39). DCT Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $109.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.02 million. equities research analysts anticipate that DCT Industrial Trust Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DCT. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of DCT Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCT Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of DCT Industrial Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

About DCT Industrial Trust

DCT Industrial is a leading logistics real estate company specializing in the ownership, development, acquisition, leasing and management of bulk-distribution and light-industrial properties in high-demand distribution markets in the United States. DCT's actively-managed portfolio is strategically located near population centers and well-positioned to take advantage of market dynamics.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCT Industrial Trust Inc (NYSE:DCT).

Receive News & Ratings for DCT Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCT Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.