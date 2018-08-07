Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Noble Energy (NBL)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) in a research report released on Friday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $44.00 price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NBL. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 price objective on Noble Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price objective on Noble Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Johnson Rice upgraded Noble Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Noble Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.54.

NBL stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. Noble Energy has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 106.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Noble Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Noble Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Noble Energy will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is currently 141.94%.

In related news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 7,475,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $134,774,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrea Lee Robison sold 8,760 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,733,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,517,166 shares of company stock worth $136,329,195 in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Noble Energy in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Noble Energy by 656.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Noble Energy in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Noble Energy in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Noble Energy in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

