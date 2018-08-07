Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Bank of America raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.79.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.06. 959,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,732. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 114.36% and a negative net margin of 392.09%. research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO William P. Sheridan sold 42,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $265,305.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,971. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 94,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,614,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,386,000 after acquiring an additional 993,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 819,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 71,665 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 396,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 169,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 524,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 270,147 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor to treat cancer in Japan.

