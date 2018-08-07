Royal Bank of Canada Raises Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (AP.UN) Price Target to C$46.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$45.00 to C$45.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$45.75 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.75.

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment opened at C$43.97 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of C$35.76 and a 52-week high of C$42.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is an owner, manager and developer of urban office properties. The Trust operates in nine urban markets in Canada: Toronto, Kitchener, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver.

