Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Zillow Group Inc Class A (ZG) Price Target to $46.00

Zillow Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 22.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Zillow Group Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group Inc Class A currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A opened at $59.00 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.33 and a beta of 0.73. Zillow Group Inc Class A has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42.

Zillow Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $325.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.52 million. Zillow Group Inc Class A had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. Zillow Group Inc Class A’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. analysts forecast that Zillow Group Inc Class A will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Zillow Group Inc Class A by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group Inc Class A by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Zillow Group Inc Class A by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Zillow Group Inc Class A by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 118,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Zillow Group Inc Class A by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. 26.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

