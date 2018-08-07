Rowan Companies (RDC) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Rowan Companies earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.9872058326905 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of RDC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.80. 102,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,429. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Rowan Companies has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.79.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.33. Rowan Companies had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Rowan Companies will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on RDC. ValuEngine raised shares of Rowan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Rowan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of Rowan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Rowan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Rowan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rowan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.72.

In other news, VP Richard Jason Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $88,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rowan Companies

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

