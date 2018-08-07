Rowan Companies (RDC) Raised to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rowan Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Rowan Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Rowan Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rowan Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rowan Companies and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.72.

Rowan Companies stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,889,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,687. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.09. Rowan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.71 million. Rowan Companies had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Rowan Companies will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard Jason Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $88,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rowan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rowan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. V Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rowan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rowan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rowan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rowan Companies

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

