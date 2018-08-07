Rowan Companies PLC (RDC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2018 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) will announce ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Rowan Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.28) and the highest is ($0.80). Rowan Companies posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 556.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Rowan Companies will report full year earnings of ($3.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.25) to ($3.08). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($2.55). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rowan Companies.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.33. Rowan Companies had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Rowan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rowan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rowan Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rowan Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rowan Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.72.

Rowan Companies traded down $0.11, reaching $13.71, on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 119,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,429. Rowan Companies has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.79.

In related news, VP Richard Jason Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $88,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Rowan Companies by 126.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,939,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,957 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Rowan Companies by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,666,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,091,000 after acquiring an additional 795,237 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Rowan Companies during the second quarter worth about $8,059,000. First Pacific Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rowan Companies by 19.5% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 2,880,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,246,000 after acquiring an additional 470,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Rowan Companies by 19.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,500,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,851,000 after acquiring an additional 414,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

About Rowan Companies

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rowan Companies (RDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC)

Receive News & Ratings for Rowan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rowan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply