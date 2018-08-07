Rowan Companies PLC (RDC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) will announce ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Rowan Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.28) and the highest is ($0.80). Rowan Companies posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 556.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Rowan Companies will report full year earnings of ($3.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.25) to ($3.08). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($2.55). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rowan Companies.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.33. Rowan Companies had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Rowan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rowan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rowan Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rowan Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rowan Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.72.

Rowan Companies traded down $0.11, reaching $13.71, on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 119,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,429. Rowan Companies has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.79.

In related news, VP Richard Jason Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $88,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Rowan Companies by 126.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,939,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,957 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Rowan Companies by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,666,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,091,000 after acquiring an additional 795,237 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Rowan Companies during the second quarter worth about $8,059,000. First Pacific Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rowan Companies by 19.5% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 2,880,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,246,000 after acquiring an additional 470,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Rowan Companies by 19.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,500,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,851,000 after acquiring an additional 414,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

About Rowan Companies

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

