Rosetta Stone (RST) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.18

News headlines about Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Rosetta Stone earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the software maker an impact score of 48.1077956349054 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Rosetta Stone traded down $0.86, reaching $14.51, during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. 13,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,654. Rosetta Stone has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $347.53 million, a PE ratio of -63.26 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.11.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. equities analysts predict that Rosetta Stone will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RST shares. TheStreet upgraded Rosetta Stone from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rosetta Stone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rosetta Stone in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Rosetta Stone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

In other news, Director David Nierenberg sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $2,482,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

