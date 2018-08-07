Rolls-Royce (RR) PT Raised to GBX 900

Rolls-Royce (LON:RR) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 880 ($11.56) to GBX 900 ($11.82) in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 17.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,279 ($16.80) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce in a report on Monday, June 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.80) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce in a report on Friday, June 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,130 ($14.85) target price (up previously from GBX 1,090 ($14.32)) on shares of Rolls-Royce in a report on Monday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce from GBX 920 ($12.09) to GBX 900 ($11.82) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 969.92 ($12.74).

Get Rolls-Royce alerts:

Shares of Rolls-Royce opened at GBX 1,094 ($14.37) on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Rolls-Royce has a one year low of GBX 733.50 ($9.64) and a one year high of GBX 994.50 ($13.07).

In other Rolls-Royce news, insider Kevin Smith bought 316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 835 ($10.97) per share, for a total transaction of £2,638.60 ($3,466.82). Also, insider Ruth Cairnie bought 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 991 ($13.02) per share, for a total transaction of £1,942.36 ($2,552.04). Insiders acquired a total of 8,798 shares of company stock worth $9,446,936 over the last 90 days.

Rolls-Royce Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, an engineering company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells power and propulsion systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Civil Aerospace segment provides aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as aftermarket services.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.