Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT) Director Sells $14,014.00 in Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) Director Naveen Yalamanchi sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $14,014.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 23.31, a quick ratio of 23.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $24.28.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

RCKT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $620,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,668,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.