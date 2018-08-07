Robert G. Cutlip Buys 1,200 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) Stock

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) President Robert G. Cutlip purchased 1,200 shares of Gladstone Commercial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $23,484.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $560.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 6.93.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $26.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.49 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 3.08%. analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.68%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter valued at approximately $436,000. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOD shares. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Commercial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2018, Gladstone Commercial has paid 159 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

