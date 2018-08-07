Robert A. Lento Sells 40,000 Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) Stock

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) CEO Robert A. Lento sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $176,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert A. Lento also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

On Monday, July 2nd, Robert A. Lento sold 40,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $178,400.00.

Shares of Limelight Networks opened at $4.37 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $506.89 million, a P/E ratio of 225.00, a PEG ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 2.32.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $50.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLNW. TheStreet raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,051,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,980,000 after purchasing an additional 116,844 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 67.6% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 5,801,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,680 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,827,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,732,000 after purchasing an additional 130,168 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 33.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,167,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 540,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 5.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,992,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 107,031 shares in the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, and social channels. It provides Orchestrate Platform, a suite of integrated services comprising content delivery, video content management, Website and Web application acceleration, Website and content security, and cloud storage services.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.