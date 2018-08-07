Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.48 per share for the quarter.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$328.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$190.16 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 15.12%.

TSE:RBA opened at C$44.49 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of C$30.63 and a 12 month high of C$47.67.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th.

In related news, insider Karl William Werner sold 7,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.03, for a total value of C$253,141.92.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

