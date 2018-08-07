Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.02). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of C$328.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$190.16 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th.

Shares of TSE RBA opened at C$44.49 on Monday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of C$30.63 and a 52-week high of C$47.67.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Karl William Werner sold 7,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.03, for a total value of C$253,141.92.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.