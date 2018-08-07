RingCentral (RNG) Price Target Raised to $90.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on RingCentral to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on RingCentral from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on RingCentral from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

RingCentral traded up $7.15, hitting $88.55, on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 24,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,626. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $34.65 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.00 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $160.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 24,055 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,836,358.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,094,233.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sipes sold 15,300 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $1,108,332.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,796,833.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,399 shares of company stock valued at $15,495,485. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 34,571.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 179,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,660,000 after buying an additional 179,428 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,889,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $567,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications and collaboration primarily in the United States. The company's products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, and enterprise-grade communications and collaboration solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses, which require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with additional text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that offers Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine.

