RigNet (RNET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 6th.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $53.83 million during the quarter. RigNet had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%.

RigNet stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.20 million, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 0.96. RigNet has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded RigNet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RigNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on RigNet in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut RigNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RigNet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

RigNet Company Profile

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

