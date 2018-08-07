Richard Lee Stollmeyer Sells 17,739 Shares of MINDBODY Inc (MB) Stock

MINDBODY Inc (NASDAQ:MB) CEO Richard Lee Stollmeyer sold 17,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $613,946.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Richard Lee Stollmeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 2nd, Richard Lee Stollmeyer sold 17,739 shares of MINDBODY stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $691,111.44.

On Friday, June 1st, Richard Lee Stollmeyer sold 17,739 shares of MINDBODY stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $689,692.32.

MINDBODY stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.83 and a beta of -0.16. MINDBODY Inc has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.48 million. MINDBODY had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. research analysts predict that MINDBODY Inc will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MINDBODY from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MINDBODY from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MINDBODY to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded MINDBODY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of MINDBODY in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments America Inc. acquired a new position in MINDBODY in the first quarter valued at $657,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in MINDBODY by 61.6% during the first quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 47,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 18,037 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its stake in MINDBODY by 3.1% during the first quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 6,410,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,372,000 after acquiring an additional 190,189 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in MINDBODY during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in MINDBODY during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

MINDBODY Company Profile

MINDBODY, Inc operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build scheduling and online booking, performance tracking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, purchase tracking, inventory, hardware integration, analytics and reporting, branded Web, mobility, social integration, client acquisition dashboard, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, indoor cycling, group and personal training, boutique fitness, salons, spas, and integrative health businesses.

