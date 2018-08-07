RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Director Buys $24,800.00 in Stock

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Director David Goldman acquired 10,000 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $24,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,038.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

RiceBran Technologies traded up $0.26, reaching $2.63, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 1,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,309. RiceBran Technologies has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.09.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 64.99%.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RiceBran Technologies in a research report on Friday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiceBran Technologies stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.55% of RiceBran Technologies worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

