Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 11,661 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 263,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,661 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $11,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 469.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 31,870 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,728,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at $689,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 42.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 510,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,105,000 after purchasing an additional 152,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Northcoast Research lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

In other news, CFO Joseph M. Nowicki bought 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.45 per share, with a total value of $99,911.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,113 shares in the company, valued at $530,420.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard W. Frost bought 11,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.46 per share, for a total transaction of $501,877.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,929.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply opened at $42.09 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.71 and a 52-week high of $66.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories.

