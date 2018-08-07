Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Purchases New Position in Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 229,593 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,182,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.36% of Verint Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,582,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,418,000 after purchasing an additional 65,335 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,459,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,734,000 after purchasing an additional 15,470 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,044,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,480,000 after purchasing an additional 27,326 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 867,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,966,000 after purchasing an additional 438,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 596,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,473,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems opened at $46.75 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.53. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $291.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRNT. ValuEngine raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Verint Systems from $47.00 to $49.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, digital feedback, email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions.

