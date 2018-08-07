Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $24.18 Million Stake in Shutterstock Inc (SSTK)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 509,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,411 shares during the period. Shutterstock comprises about 0.9% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $24,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at $184,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 3,798.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 211.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock opened at $50.54 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Shutterstock Inc has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $52.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Shutterstock Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSTK shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Shutterstock, Inc provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

