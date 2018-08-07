Rhoen Klinikum (RHK) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Commerzbank set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Rhoen Klinikum (ETR:RHK) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RHK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €25.20 ($29.65) price target on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €29.15 ($34.29) price target on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €24.99 ($29.39).

Shares of Rhoen Klinikum stock opened at €25.96 ($30.54) on Thursday. Rhoen Klinikum has a 12 month low of €25.08 ($29.51) and a 12 month high of €32.12 ($37.79).

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services primarily in the areas of cardiovascular, neurological disorders, oncology, pneumology, orthopedic, accident, and surgeries; rehabilitation and nursing services to the elderly; and thoracic, tumors, and psychosomatic, as well as spinal, column, and joints diseases.

