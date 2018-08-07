Reviewing Western Gas Equity Partners (WGP) & TC Pipelines (TCP)

Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE: WGP) and TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.3% of Western Gas Equity Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of TC Pipelines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of TC Pipelines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Western Gas Equity Partners and TC Pipelines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Gas Equity Partners $2.25 billion 3.55 $376.60 million $1.72 21.20 TC Pipelines $422.00 million 5.11 $252.00 million $3.16 9.58

Western Gas Equity Partners has higher revenue and earnings than TC Pipelines. TC Pipelines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Gas Equity Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Western Gas Equity Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. TC Pipelines pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Western Gas Equity Partners pays out 135.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TC Pipelines pays out 82.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Western Gas Equity Partners has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and TC Pipelines has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. TC Pipelines is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Western Gas Equity Partners and TC Pipelines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Gas Equity Partners 17.52% 9.42% 4.36% TC Pipelines 63.76% 25.66% 7.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Western Gas Equity Partners and TC Pipelines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Gas Equity Partners 0 4 6 0 2.60 TC Pipelines 3 6 0 0 1.67

Western Gas Equity Partners presently has a consensus target price of $42.30, suggesting a potential upside of 15.99%. TC Pipelines has a consensus target price of $44.63, suggesting a potential upside of 47.47%. Given TC Pipelines’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TC Pipelines is more favorable than Western Gas Equity Partners.

Volatility and Risk

Western Gas Equity Partners has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TC Pipelines has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TC Pipelines beats Western Gas Equity Partners on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Western Gas Equity Partners Company Profile

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas. Western Gas Equity Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Equity Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is a subsidiary of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.4 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States. It serves large utilities, local distribution companies, natural gas marketers, producing companies, and other interstate pipelines, including affiliates. TC PipeLines GP, Inc. operates as a general partner of the company. TC PipeLines, LP was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

