Reviewing Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC) and Navient (NAVI)

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE: PJC) and Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Piper Jaffray Companies and Navient’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piper Jaffray Companies $895.19 million 1.29 -$61.93 million N/A N/A Navient $5.18 billion 0.67 $292.00 million $1.79 7.38

Navient has higher revenue and earnings than Piper Jaffray Companies.

Risk & Volatility

Piper Jaffray Companies has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navient has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Piper Jaffray Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Navient pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Navient pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Piper Jaffray Companies and Navient, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piper Jaffray Companies 0 3 0 0 2.00 Navient 1 4 5 0 2.40

Piper Jaffray Companies presently has a consensus target price of $86.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.23%. Navient has a consensus target price of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 23.01%. Given Navient’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Navient is more favorable than Piper Jaffray Companies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.9% of Piper Jaffray Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of Navient shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Piper Jaffray Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Navient shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Piper Jaffray Companies and Navient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piper Jaffray Companies -9.68% 11.40% 4.83% Navient 5.72% 13.95% 0.44%

Summary

Navient beats Piper Jaffray Companies on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Piper Jaffray Companies Company Profile

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It raises capital through equity and debt financings; provides advisory services relating to mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory services for corporate clients; underwrites debt issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products. This segment also provides public finance investment banking capabilities that focus on state and local governments, cultural and social service non-profit entities, education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living, and transportation sectors. In addition, it offers equity and fixed income advisory and trade execution services for institutional investors, and government and non-profit entities; and is involved in trading activities for customer facilitation and strategic trading purposes. Further, this segment engages in merchant banking activities, which comprise equity or debt investments in late stage private companies, and investments in private equity funds and other firm investments' and has alternative asset management funds in merchant banking, energy, and senior living to invest firm capital, as well as to manage capital from outside investors. The Asset Management segment provides traditional asset management services with product offerings in equity securities and master limited partnerships to institutions and individuals through separately managed accounts, and open-end and closed-end funds. Piper Jaffray Companies was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services. It holds the portfolio of education loans insured or guaranteed under the FFELP, as well as the portfolio of private education loans; and originates private education refinance loans. The company also services education loans owned by the United States Department of Education, financial institutions, and nonprofit education lenders. In addition, it offers asset recovery services for loans and receivables on behalf of guarantors of FFELP loans and higher education institutions. Further, the company provides asset recovery and other business processing services for federal, state, court, and municipal clients; public authorities; and health care organizations. Navient Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

