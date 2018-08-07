Reviewing Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) and US Xpress Enterprises (USX)

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ: ODFL) and US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Old Dominion Freight Line and US Xpress Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Dominion Freight Line 2 6 5 0 2.23 US Xpress Enterprises 0 0 7 0 3.00

Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus target price of $145.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.51%. US Xpress Enterprises has a consensus target price of $21.80, indicating a potential upside of 63.54%. Given US Xpress Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe US Xpress Enterprises is more favorable than Old Dominion Freight Line.

Profitability

This table compares Old Dominion Freight Line and US Xpress Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Dominion Freight Line 15.37% 20.31% 14.97% US Xpress Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Old Dominion Freight Line pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. US Xpress Enterprises does not pay a dividend. Old Dominion Freight Line pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Old Dominion Freight Line and US Xpress Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Dominion Freight Line $3.36 billion 3.57 $463.77 million $4.36 33.43 US Xpress Enterprises $1.56 billion 0.42 -$4.06 million N/A N/A

Old Dominion Freight Line has higher revenue and earnings than US Xpress Enterprises.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.7% of Old Dominion Freight Line shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Old Dominion Freight Line shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Old Dominion Freight Line beats US Xpress Enterprises on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 8,316 tractors, as well as operated 228 service and 39 maintenance centers. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, North Carolina.

About US Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services. The company offers customers a portfolio of services using its truckload fleet and third-party carriers through its non-asset-based truck brokerage network. As of March 31, 2018, its fleet consisted of approximately 6,800 tractors and approximately 16,000 trailers, including approximately 1,300 tractors provided by independent contractors. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.