Reviewing Nordic American Offshore (NAO) & Diana Containerships (DCIX)

Nordic American Offshore (NYSE: NAO) and Diana Containerships (NASDAQ:DCIX) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Nordic American Offshore pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Diana Containerships does not pay a dividend.

This table compares Nordic American Offshore and Diana Containerships’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordic American Offshore -197.21% -12.04% -7.75% Diana Containerships -248.50% -38.76% -23.28%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.7% of Nordic American Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Diana Containerships shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nordic American Offshore and Diana Containerships’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordic American Offshore $16.08 million 3.78 -$29.32 million N/A N/A Diana Containerships $23.81 million 0.47 $3.81 million N/A N/A

Diana Containerships has higher revenue and earnings than Nordic American Offshore.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Nordic American Offshore and Diana Containerships, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordic American Offshore 0 0 0 0 N/A Diana Containerships 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Nordic American Offshore beats Diana Containerships on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nordic American Offshore Company Profile

Nordic American Offshore Ltd. owns and operates platform supply vessels (PSVs). As of December 31, 2017, it had a fleet of 10 PSVs. The company operates its vessels in the United Kingdom and in the Norwegian sectors of the North Sea. Nordic American Offshore Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Diana Containerships Company Profile

Diana Containerships Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. It owns and operates containerships, as well as focuses on containership acquisition opportunities. The company also engages in the provision of time charter services. As of March 22, 2018, its fleet consisted of two panamax and four post-panamax containerships. Diana Containerships Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

