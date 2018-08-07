Reviewing MedEquities Realty Trust (MRT) & PS Business Parks (PSB)

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE: MRT) and PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.5% of MedEquities Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of PS Business Parks shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of MedEquities Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of PS Business Parks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

MedEquities Realty Trust has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PS Business Parks has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MedEquities Realty Trust and PS Business Parks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MedEquities Realty Trust $61.10 million 5.88 $20.42 million $1.14 9.88 PS Business Parks $402.18 million 8.80 $155.03 million $6.13 21.12

PS Business Parks has higher revenue and earnings than MedEquities Realty Trust. MedEquities Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PS Business Parks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MedEquities Realty Trust and PS Business Parks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MedEquities Realty Trust 0 3 4 0 2.57 PS Business Parks 1 2 0 0 1.67

MedEquities Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $12.29, indicating a potential upside of 9.11%. PS Business Parks has a consensus target price of $114.50, indicating a potential downside of 11.56%. Given MedEquities Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MedEquities Realty Trust is more favorable than PS Business Parks.

Profitability

This table compares MedEquities Realty Trust and PS Business Parks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MedEquities Realty Trust 34.63% 6.17% 3.85% PS Business Parks 54.22% 23.01% 10.66%

Dividends

MedEquities Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. PS Business Parks pays an annual dividend of $3.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. MedEquities Realty Trust pays out 73.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PS Business Parks pays out 55.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PS Business Parks has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

PS Business Parks beats MedEquities Realty Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MedEquities Realty Trust

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE: MRT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust that invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company's management team has extensive industry experience in acquiring, owning, developing, financing, operating, leasing and monetizing many types of healthcare properties and portfolios. MedEquities' strategy is to become an integral capital partner with high-quality and growth-oriented facility-based providers of healthcare services on a nationwide basis, primarily through net-leased real estate investment. For more information, please visit www.medequities.com.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc., a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. The Company defines ?flex? space as buildings that are configured with a combination of office and warehouse space and can be designed to fit a number of uses (including office, assembly, showroom, laboratory, light manufacturing and warehouse space). As of March 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 27.9 million rentable square feet with approximately 4,900 commercial customers in six states and a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

