Reviewing Dynatronics (DYNT) & Masimo (MASI)

Dynatronics (NASDAQ: DYNT) and Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dynatronics and Masimo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatronics $35.76 million 0.66 -$1.86 million ($1.15) -2.54 Masimo $798.11 million 7.02 $131.61 million $2.45 44.19

Masimo has higher revenue and earnings than Dynatronics. Dynatronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Masimo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.2% of Dynatronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Masimo shares are held by institutional investors. 51.8% of Dynatronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Masimo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Dynatronics has a beta of -0.56, indicating that its share price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Masimo has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Dynatronics and Masimo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Masimo 0 1 3 0 2.75

Masimo has a consensus price target of $100.75, indicating a potential downside of 6.94%. Given Masimo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Masimo is more favorable than Dynatronics.

Profitability

This table compares Dynatronics and Masimo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatronics -3.06% -10.31% -2.10% Masimo 15.30% 21.49% 17.18%

Summary

Masimo beats Dynatronics on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets physical medicine products in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells electrotherapy, therapeutic ultrasound, phototherapy, thermal therapy, iontophoresis devices, and other modalities; traction therapy equipment; and medical supplies and soft goods, including hot and cold packs, lumbar rolls, exercise balls, wrist splints, ankle weights, cervical collars and pillows, slings, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, weight racks, rehabilitation products, back and wrist braces. The company also sells mat platforms, and other rehabilitation and athletic training room products. In addition, it distributes additional exercise equipment, treatment tables, parallel bars, hand therapy products, hot and cold therapy products, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, walkers, treadmills, stair climbers, heating units for hot packs, whirlpools, electrodes, hydrotherapy and aquatic exercise products, clinical supplies, diagnostic and evaluation products, orthopedic supports, patient positioners, rehabilitation equipment, traction equipment, wound and edema care products, nutritional supplements, and portable electrotherapy products. The company sells its products to licensed practitioners, such as physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, professional sports teams and universities, sports medicine specialists, post-acute care facilities, hospitals and clinics through direct sales representatives and independent dealers, as well as through its e-commerce Websites and product catalogs. It also exports its products to approximately 30 countries. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin saturation; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index. In addition, the company offers SedLine brain function monitoring technology to measure the brain's electrical activity by detecting EEG signals; capnography and gas monitoring products comprising external plug-in-and-measure capnography and gas analyzers, integrated modules, and handheld capnograph and capnometer devices; and O3 regional oximetry for tissue oxygen saturation measurement. Further, it provides Patient SafetyNet, a surveillance, remote monitoring, and clinician notification solution; MyView, a wireless presence-detection system; and connectivity devices. The company provides its products directly, as well as through distributors and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service providers, physician offices, veterinarians, long term care facilities, and consumers. Masimo Corporation has a strategic partnership with NU Hospitals. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

