ResMed Inc. (RMD) Insider Sells $298,422.00 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider David Pendarvis sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.20, for a total transaction of $298,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,821,036.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Pendarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 4th, David Pendarvis sold 2,810 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $291,537.50.

ResMed opened at $106.80 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.44 and a 12-month high of $109.97.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $623.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.78 million. ResMed had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.78%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $1,012,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 15.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 328.1% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 29,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 22,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Sunday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

