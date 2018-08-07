Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW):

7/31/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $115.00 to $118.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $152.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We doubt the latter is true. At the same time, how much of the outlook is predicated on a successful launch of these new platforms? We have been sounding the alarm on Edwards’ TMVR program for over a year. Our checks in Europe, on both CardiAQ and SAPIEN M3 have been poor. Edwards did not provide any real update on these programs on the Q2-18 call. At the same tie, both Medtronic and Abbott have started their pivotal trials, and it is unclear to us if figuring out a transseptal route is the only thing delaying the TMVR program. Our checks in Europe suggest that there is more to this than meets the eye.””

7/27/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $168.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, Edwards Lifesciences has outperformed its industry. We are upbeat about the company witnessing strong transcatheter valve sales in the domestic market as well as overseas. Edwards Lifesciences’ raised 2018 EPS guidance buoys optimism. We are also upbeat about the receipt of CE Mark for its self-expanding CENTERA valve. The FDA approval of De Novo request for the Acumen Hypotension Prediction Index (HPI) software is also encouraging. Management expects to gain traction in the ever-expanding TAVR market based on increasing preference for transcatheter aortic valve replacement as well as compelling clinical evidence, leading to strong adoption of THV therapy. However, tough competitions in the cardiac devices market and reimbursement issues continue to pose challenges.”

7/14/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, Edwards Lifesciences has outperformed its industry. The company exited the first quarter on a mixed note. Strong transcatheter valve sales in the domestic market as well as overseas stood as a major positive. The company’s raised 2018 EPS guidance buoys optimism. We are also upbeat about the receipt of CE Mark for its self-expanding CENTERA valve. The FDA approval of De Novo request for the Acumen Hypotension Prediction Index (HPI) software is also encouraging. Management expects to gain traction in the ever-expanding TAVR market based on increasing preference for transcatheter aortic valve replacement as well as compelling clinical evidence, leading to strong adoption of THV therapy. However, tough competitions in the cardiac devices market and reimbursement issues continue to pose challenges.”

7/10/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $162.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/27/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

6/12/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Edwards Lifesciences opened at $145.21 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $100.20 and a fifty-two week high of $156.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Edwards Lifesciences Corp alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $972.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $1,368,112.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,472.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 5,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.91, for a total value of $760,082.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,349.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 193,749 shares of company stock valued at $27,282,081 over the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Read More: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.