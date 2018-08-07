Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Equinix (EQIX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) recently:

7/18/2018 – Equinix was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/17/2018 – Equinix was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Equinix have underperformed its industry over the past six months. Moreover, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current year funds from operations (FFO) remained unchanged in the past two months. The company’s growing debt burden remains a concern, which will adversely affect the operating results as interest expense would go up. Moreover, the company faces intense competition in the industry. Amid this, aggressive pricing pressure is likely to continue in the upcoming period. Also, consolidation in the telecommunications industry will likely result in low demand for colocation space, hindering the company’s growth. Nonetheless, its diligent IBX expansion strategy will likely fortify its global footprint in the data-center space and bring in additional revenues over the long run.”

7/17/2018 – Equinix is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $526.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2018 – Equinix is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2018 – Equinix was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Equinix have outperformed its industry over the past three months. Moreover, the trend in estimate revisions of current-year funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates an impressive outlook for the company. Recently, the company announced a joint venture with Onamtel to develop a new network-dense data center at Barka. The facility will offer cost and latency advantages to the company’s Middle East customers. In fact, its diligent IBX expansion strategy will likely fortify its global footprint in the data-center space and bring in additional revenues over the long run. Further, the company’s recurring revenue model and current expansion plans are encouraging. Nonetheless, we are concerned about the company’s growing debt burden, which will adversely affect the operating results as interest expense would go up.”

7/6/2018 – Equinix was given a new $525.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/3/2018 – Equinix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $480.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Equinix have outperformed its industry over the past year. Moreover, the trend in estimate revisions of current-year funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates an impressive outlook for the company. In June, the company unveiled its plans to make Australia Singapore Cable available in its International Business Exchange (IBX) data centers in six metros of Australia and Singapore. The subsea cable network will offer cost and latency advantages when organizations deal across Southeast Asia. In fact, its diligent IBX expansion strategy will likely fortify its global footprint in the data-center space and bring in additional revenues over the long run. Further, the company’s recurring revenue model and current expansion plans are encouraging. Nonetheless, we are concerned about the company’s growing debt burden, which will adversely affect the operating results as interest expense would go up.”

6/26/2018 – Equinix was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/26/2018 – Equinix was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

6/25/2018 – Equinix was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/21/2018 – Equinix had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $546.00 to $494.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/19/2018 – Equinix was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/8/2018 – Equinix was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Equinix stock traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $451.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,558. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $370.79 and a twelve month high of $495.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.51.

In other Equinix news, insider Charles J. Meyers sold 400 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.47, for a total transaction of $157,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,426.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total transaction of $110,785.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,145.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,426 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $1,359,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,107,000 after buying an additional 45,524 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,130,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 48 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

