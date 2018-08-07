Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for AT&T (T)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) in the last few weeks:

7/30/2018 – AT&T was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/24/2018 – AT&T was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AT&T is gearing up to launch the first standards-based mobile 5G services in multiple U.S. markets by the end of 2018. The company will benefit from its probable merger with Time Warner as the deal will reshape the industry dynamics to create a new media behemoth. With assets like HBO, CNN and TNT, the deal will allow the power packed combination of AT&T’s data and Time Warner’s content to create new kinds of online videos and sell targeted advertisements. AT&T intends to acquire AlienVault to enhance its line of cybersecurity products designed for small and medium-sized businesses. It has inked an agreement to acquire AppNexus to augment its foothold in the digital ad sales market. However, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past three months on an average. The company’s wireline division is facing losses in access lines due to competitive pressure from voice-over-Internet protocol service providers.”

7/23/2018 – AT&T was given a new $33.00 price target on by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/20/2018 – AT&T was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AT&T is gearing up to launch the first standards-based mobile 5G services in multiple U.S. markets by the end of 2018. The company will benefit from its probable merger with Time Warner as the deal will reshape the industry dynamics to create a new media behemoth. AT&T intends to acquire AlienVault to enhance its line of cybersecurity products designed for small and medium-sized businesses. It has inked an agreement to acquire AppNexus to augment its foothold in the digital ad sales market. However, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past three months on an average. Regulatory hurdle for the AT&T-Time Warner merger has become a key concern for the telco at the moment. The company’s wireline division is facing losses in access lines due to competitive pressure from voice-over-Internet protocol service providers and aggressive triple-play (voice, data, video) offerings by cable companies, weighing on its margins.”

7/17/2018 – AT&T was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AT&T is gearing up to launch the first standards-based mobile 5G services in multiple U.S. markets by the end of 2018. The company will benefit from its probable merger with Time Warner. The deal is likely to reshape the industry dynamics, creating a new media behemoth. It will enable the power packed combination of AT&T’s data and Time Warner’s content to create new kinds of online videos and sell targeted advertisements. AT&T intends to acquire AlienVault to enhance its line of cybersecurity products designed for small and medium-sized businesses. It also inked an agreement to acquire AppNexus to augment its foothold in the digital ad sales market. However, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past three months on an average. AT&T’s wireline division is facing losses in access lines due to competitive pressure from voice-over-Internet protocol service providers.”

7/13/2018 – AT&T was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $31.75 price target on the stock.

7/10/2018 – AT&T is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

6/27/2018 – AT&T had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

6/19/2018 – AT&T is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

6/13/2018 – AT&T was downgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

6/13/2018 – AT&T was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

6/13/2018 – AT&T was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

6/7/2018 – AT&T was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $31.17 price target on the stock, down previously from $39.80.

Shares of AT&T opened at $32.27 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $198.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 20.12%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 65,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.51 per share, with a total value of $1,998,405.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,042.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $137,000. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 105.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 416.0% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

